Bassmaster Elite
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Sunday’s final top five from the four-day Bassmaster Elite Series first 2019 event held on Winyah Bay with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed (five-bass daily limit), total catch weight in pounds and ounces and winnings. Also big bass and other Louisiana anglers in the 75-angler field. Only the top 35 advanced to the third round and only the top 10 advanced to the final round:
Top 5: 1, Stetson Blaylock, Benton, Arkansas (20) 50 pounds, 15 ounces, $100,000. 2, Scott Canterbury, Odenville, Alabama (20) 50-6, $25,000. 3, Cory Johnston, Cavan, Canada (20) 49-5, $20,000. 4, Jason Williamson, Wagener, South Carolina (20) 46-3, $15,000. 5, John Crews Jr., Salem, Virginia (20) 46-2, $15,000.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Williamson, 6-10, $1,500.
Louisiana anglers: 11, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (15) 33-4, $10,000. 17, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (15) 31-2, $10,000. 47, Brett Preuett, Monroe (10) 16-10, $2,500. 53, Derek Hudnall, Baton Rouge (10) 15-6, $2,500. 54, Quentin Cappo, Prairieville (10) 15-2, $2,500. 68, Tyler Carriere, Youngsville (9) 11-9, $2,500. 71, Robbie Latuso, Gonzales (5) 9-9, $2,500.