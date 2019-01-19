America’s Wetland Foundation is heading a team needing volunteers to plant cypress trees, and hopefully reforest, newly reclaimed lands in the Pointe-Aux-Chenes Wildlife Management Area near Montegut in Terrebonne Parish.
Work is scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Feb. 9. Directions to the site will be provided to registered volunteers.
This planned planting of 1,000 bald cypresses will complete the planting.
Thirty-thousand cypresses on 100 acres in the AWF’s Terrebonne Biodiversity and Resiliency Project. AWF call for volunteers explained the project is part of a plan to control three invasive species over a five-year period and to improve the water quality of the area by reducing phosphorus and nitrogen. It further stated the “economic value of this restoration is estimated at $792,700 per year and CO2 sequestration is estimated at 153-168 tons per year.”
To volunteer, email name and phone number to info@americaswetland.com.
The Louisiana Wildlife Federation has set a March 4 deadline for submitting nominations for the 55th Governor's State Conservation Achievement Awards, a program recognizing individuals and organizations who’ve made contributions “…to the natural resource welfare and environmental quality of their community, parish and the state.”
While nominations should focus on 2018 achievements, a history of conservation accomplishments is also a factor in selecting winners in eight categories, Professional, Volunteer, Business, Educator, Youth, Elected Official, Communications and Organization.
The awards banquet is set for April 27 at Ashley Manor in Baton Rouge.
Details and nomination forms are on the LWF’s website: lawildlifefed.org.
For more, call the LWF office (225) 344-6707, or email: lwf@lawildilfed.org.
