The local Quail Forever Atchafalaya Chapter has dedicated funds from its annual banquets as base funding to help the Cedatol obtain matching funds for work at Sandy Hollow. All funds raised by the chapter, and the state’s other QF chapter in Lake Charles, remain with local chapters for local projects.
Local QF chapters also use funds for youth shooting and outdoor education events, and contribute time to habitat seminars for landowners.
John Ballance, jballance@cox.net, and Camp Matens, chp3089@pfofficers.org, are email contacts for the Atchafalaya Chapter. Call Laura Schadler at (337) 405-8027 for more on the Southwest (Lake Charles) Chapter.
Get a plate
Louisiana has a special “Bring Back the Bobwhite” license plate. Yes, it costs more than a regular plate, but the extra goes to Wildlife and Fisheries for quail habitat projects.
Landowners
Wildlife and Fisheries, the LSU AgCenter and the federal National Resources Conservation Service are sources of information and, in some cases equipment and funding, for landowners trying to re-establish quail habitat.
Cody Cedotal said the LDWF’s website is loaded with info, including:
- A LDWF Technical Services Program providing assistance, and another joint agreement with the NRCS to create, manage and improve habitat for bobwhites and other wildlife. The joint agreement covers longleaf pine habitats;
- Periodic LDWF landowner workshops on management practices that favor bobwhites and other grassland birds;
- Another LDWF program makes specialized native grassland drills and burn trailers to help landowners improve bobwhite habitat;
- In addition to Quail Forever chapters, the Louisiana Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation has teamed with the LDWF for prescribed burns on thousands of acres on WMAs other than Sandy Hollow to enhance both wild turkey and quail habitat.
Want to hunt?
Unfortunately there are very few huntable wild quail coveys in Louisiana. Hunting preserves are regulated by state wildlife agencies, and there are several near to the Baton Rouge, New Orleans, North Shore and Acadiana areas, to include:
- Covey Rise, Husser, (985) 747-0310, www.coveyriselodge.com;
- Palo Alto Rod & Gun Club, Donaldsonville, (225) 717-3259, www.paloaltoplantation.net;
- Bayou Teche Preserve, Breaux Bridge, (337) 332-1608, www.bayoutechehuntingpreserve.com;
- Thornhill Preserve, Jayess, Mississippi, (601) 248-0245, Email: gwtquailhunts@yahoo.com
- Crane Creek Hunting, Poplarville, Mississippi, (601) 916-6873
- Running Creek Ranch, Poplarville, Mississippi (601) 866-7824
- Deep South, Tylertown, Mississippi, (601) 551-6573, www.deepsouthquailhunts.com;
- Full Flight, Collins, Mississippi, (601) 517-1941, www.fullflighthuntingpreserve.com;
- Longleaf Plantation, Purvis, Mississippi, (800) 421-7370, www.longleafplantation.net.
Google “quail preserves in Louisiana” for a statewide list. Because some preserves are on year-to-year operations, some on this list might not schedule hunts this season. And you can do the same for Mississippi, Texas and Alabama.
Joe Macaluso