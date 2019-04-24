Jr. SW Bassmasters
AMELIA — Saturday’s age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs monthly tournament held from the Amelia public landing. Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Connor Rushing, Pride (5) 12.3 pounds. 2, Evan Maddie, Greenwell Springs (5) 8.88. 3, David Gummow, New Roads (5) 7.19. Big Bass: Maddie, 2.42 pounds.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Luke Miller, Baton Rouge (5) 8.61. 2, Caden Sellers, Denham Springs (5) 7.99. 3, Jackson Rogers, Denham Springs (5) 5.36. Big Bass: Brady Talbot, Denham Springs, 5.13.
7-10 yr. Age Group: 1, Jack Varnado, Denham Springs (5) 6.04. 2, Gentry Rogers, Denham Springs (2) 4.81. 3, Anthony Tapia, Jr., Walker (3) 4.2. Big Bass: Rogers, 3.86.
Adult Division: 1, Brett Sellers, Denham Springs (5) 10.34. 2, Bubbie Maddie, Greenwell Springs (5) 8.88. 3, Kelly Smith, New Roads (5) 8.18. Big Bass: Sellers, 2.61.
Bass Nation Central
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The top 10 in Boater (5-bass daily limit) and Nonboater (3-bass daily limit) divisions and final standings of the Louisiana anglers in each division from the three-day, 19-state Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Central Regional held on Lake Guntersville with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed and total catch weight in pounds and ounces. Louisiana’s top angler in each division qualifies for the the B.A.S.S. Nation national tournament (ties broken by heaviest single-day's catch):
BOATER DIVISION
Top 10: 1, James Biggs, Euless, Texas (15) 70 pounds, 2 ounces. 2, Jeremy Montgomery, Overland Park, Kansas (14) 49-7. 3, Keith Glasgow, Guin, Alabama (14) 49-6. 4, Howard Hartley, Patterson (14) 49-6. 5, Jason Baird, Gypsum, Kansas (15) 49-4.
6, Ted Prisbe, Harsens Island, Michigan (15) 47-12. 7, Kyle Kiister, Arma, Kansas (14) 46-14. 8, Allan Reaves, Pottsville, Arkansas (15) 45-10. 9, Justin Barnes, Monroeville, AL (15) 45-4. 10, Brock Belik, Orchard, NE (14) 43-8.
Louisiana Team: 1, Hartley (15) 49-6. 2, Blake Betz, Baton Rouge (10) 29-4. 3, Michael Bueche, Pierre Part (7) 23-6. 4, Brett Foret, Houma (8) 23-6. 5, Robbie Ocmond, Gonzales (10) 22-14.
6, Duane Pittman, Prairieville (7) 17-12. 7, Logan Latuso, Gonzales (6) 16-5. 8, Brooks Forsyth, Hester (7) 15-14. 9, Jamie Laiche, Gonzales (6) 12-15. 10, Caleb Prestenbach, Thibodaux (5) 10-12.
NONBOATER DIVISION
Top 10: 1, Justin Hymel, Norco (9) 32-10. 2, David Stafford, Sanger, Texas (9) 30-13. 3, Scott Blaesi, Hershey, Nebraska (8) 30-10. 4, Aaron Cherry, Kinsey, Alanbama (9) 29-13. 5, Taylor Burgin, Palo, Indiana (9) 28-3.
6, Kelvin Grubbs, Pryor, Oklahoma (9) 27-15. 7, Mason Ferachi, Walker (9) 27-8. 8, Austin Pittman, Maumelle, Arkansas (9) 27-5. 9, Curtis Hughes, Greenwood, Indiana (8) 26-13. 10, Phillip Rummel Jr., Mount Vernon, Ohio (9) 26-11
Louisiana Team: 1, Hymel (9) 32-10. 2, Ferachi (9) 27-8. 3, Austin Casteel, Sulphur (9) 23-1. 4, Tre' Gautreau, Prairieville (6) 13-11. 5, Brandon Anthony, Walker (5) 11-7.
6, Jamie Thibodaux, Thibodaux (4) 10-8. 7, Alan Langlois, Addis (4) 9-4. 8, Brian Murphy, Sulphur (3) 9-0. 9, Charles Glorioso II, Thibodaux (2) 9-0. 10, Willie Allemand, Lockport (2) 6-13.