Provided photo

Her name is Daisy, Shawn Deshotel's valuable yellow Lab, after retrieving a greenwing teal on a hunt with Ty Hibbs in the Biloxi Marsh Wildlife Management Area. Retriever owners should take time between the first and second splits of Louisiana's 60-day duck season to make sure their working dogs have recovered from the rigors of first-split hunts, have regained some of the dog's weight lost and check for any bruises or cuts suffered during those heavy hunting days to be ready for what usually is a more arduous second split opening Dec. 15.