Junior Southwest Bassmasters
STEPHENSVILLE — Saturday’s age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs monthly tournament held from Doiron’s Landings (Belle River & Atchafalaya Basin). Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Jordan Sylvester, Baton Rouge (5) 16.89 pounds. 2, Trent LaBauve, Brusly (5) 6.76. 3, Jace Martello, Walker (5) 6.46. Big Bass: Sylvester, 4.87 pounds.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Jack Varnado, Denham Springs (5) 8.62. 2, Hunter Robertson, Denham Springs (5) 8.2. 3, Caleb Roblin, Denham Springs (5) 7.19. Big Bass: Varnado, 3.63.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Blake LeRay, Brusly (5) 8.02. 2, Beau Smith, Ventress (5) 6.08. 3, Branson McMillan, Brusly (4) 4.94. Big Bass: Anthony Tapia, Walker, 2.8.
Adult Division: 1, Jimmy Sylvester, Baton Rouge (5) 16.89. 2, Will Major, Port Allen (5) 10.76. 3, Doug Bergeron, Jarreau (5) 10.33. Big Bass: Major, 3.39.
Bassmaster Elite
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. — Sunday’s final top 10 from the four-day Bassmaster Elite Series first 2019 event held on Lake St. Clair with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed (five-bass daily limit), total catch weight in pounds and ounces and winnings. Also big bass and other Louisiana anglers in the 85-angler field. Only the top 40 advanced to the third round and only the top 10 advanced to the final round:
Top 10: 1, Bill Weidler, Helena, Alabama (20) 86 pounds, 7 ounces, $100,500. 2, Cory Johnston, Cavan, Canada (20) 85-15, $25,000. 3, John Cox, Debary, Florida (20) 85-12, $21,500. 4, Clark Wendlandt, Leander, Texas (20) 85-9, $15,000. 5, Jake Whitaker, Fairview, North Carolina (20) 85-2, $15,000.
6, Chris Johnston, Peterborough, Canada (20) 84-13 $15,000. 7, Shane LeHew, Catawba, North Carolina (20) 84-11, $15,000. 8, Cody Hollen, Beaverton, Oregon (20) 84-3, $15,000. 9, Jay Yelas, Lincoln City, Oregon (20) 83-4, $15,000. 10, Taku Ito, Chiba, Japan (20) 79-12, $15,000.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Ed Loughran, Richmond, Virginia, 6-5, $1,000.
Louisiana anglers: 28, Tyler Carriere, Youngsville (15) 56-2, $10,000. 36, Derek Hudnall, Denham Springs (15) 52-9, $10,000. 39, Brett Preuett, Monroe (13) 48-6, $10,000. 64, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (9) 30-2, $2,500. 68, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (9) 28-12, $2,500. 74, Quentin Cappo, Prairieville (9) 27-6, $2,500. 81, Robbie Latuso, Gonzales (10) 23-12, $2,500.