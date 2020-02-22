Effective March 23, charterboat operations with federal reef-fish permits will have an additional 344,000 pounds added to this year’s annual catch target.
The increase is because of a reduction in what federal fisheries managers call a “buffer,” the percentage of the annual catch limit that’s part of the red snapper equation to keep user groups from exceeding the annual catch limit.
The Gulf of Mexico Fisheries Management Council approved the move to drop this “buffer” from 20 percent of the federal “for-hire” user group to 9 percent, thereby raising 2020’s allowed catch to jump from 2.504 million pounds to 2.848 million pounds. The annual catch limit for this sector is 3.13 million pounds.
Note here: for-hire operations with federal permits are not regulated by the recent introduction of state management for red snapper, but the annual catch is taken from the recreational sector’s annual catch limit.
The Gulf Council indicated this move is expected to add 7-8 days to the federal for-hire season throughout state and federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico.
With state management taking hold this year, it’s important for the angling community to know state management has control only of private recreational fishermen and for-hire/charters operating without federal reef-fish permits.
The complete rule can be found in the Federal Register: 85 FR 9684, published Feb. 20, 2020.
Joe Macaluso