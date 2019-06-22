Team Valenciano broke its own Catholic High School Alumni Fishing Rodeo five-mangrove snapper 'calcutta' record by more than four pounds with these five mangrove snapper weighing an incredible 57.42 pounds. Pictured from left are teammates Chris Roberts, Eric Valenciano, Rudy Valenciano, Marcus Valenciano and Chris Duet. Eric's 13.08-pounder won the division and Robert brought in a 12.99-pounder for second place. Mangrove snapper, along with red snapper, are just two among the snapper species available to add to offshore fishermen's catches during the summer.