Guy Crittenden's painting of a pair of northern shovelers flying across a Louisiana marsh was judged the winner of the 2019 Louisiana Duck Stamp Competition and will be the state's waterfowl stamp for the 2019-2020 waterfowl season. Crittenden won the state contest in 2015 and finished second in the 2013 and 2014 competitions. He won similar contests in eight other states. Louisiana wildlife artist Dale Pousson, a 2003 state winner, finished second to Crittenden and Indiana's three-time state winner Jeffrey Klinefelter​ finished third.