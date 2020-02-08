A rare bird, indeed

Veteran hunter Mike Austin was getting in the last deer-hunting days (and possibly an early jump on scouting for the spring turkey season) on his uncle's farm when he spotted these two oddly colored wild turkeys. State Wildlife and Fisheries upland game biologist Tommy Tuma described the coloration as an 'anomaly," and said biologists call this a 'smoke phase. They are pretty common in the hatch, sometimes several in a hatch which suggests a genetic link, but very rare as an adult. Some studies suggest one per 250, others even more common at one per 50. I would probably lean more toward one per 500 as very few biologists have even encountered one, much less harvested one,' Tuma said. 'They are believed to be more susceptible to predation, hence the difference in survival from hatch to adult. True albino turkeys with pink eyes are even more rare.'