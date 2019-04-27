All-American angler

Wes Rollo, a senior at Natchitoches Central, is one of 12 teenagers named to the Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team. Rollo was selected from among 400 names submitted, and, with and against the other 11 on the team, will compete in this week's All-American bass tournament held with the Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest on Lake Fork. Rollo has earned a berth in the High School Nationals. Since he was 12, Rollo has battled leukemia, and doctors at St. Jude's Children's Hospital credited fishing with a turnaround in his prognosis. Combined with his fishing exploits and his high school grades, Rollo organized and got help to raise money while taking dinner and providing Christmas gifts for St. Jude's kids and their families at the Ronald McDonald House in Memphis (Tennessee).