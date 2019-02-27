Hayden Harper has been fishing the annual sac-a-lait spawn in south Louisiana for 15 years, and he’s almost always successful, regularly putting 30 to 40 fish on ice on a typical morning.
Still, though, his technique is so unusual, other anglers often look at him askance and chuckle at what they think is a clueless rube.
“I fish super shallow compared to a lot of people,” he said. “The other day, I was fishing only four inches below my cork. The fish were coming up and hitting the cork. If you didn’t shallow it up, you’d miss them. You’d be below the fish. They’d whack the cork and take off.
“If that tides up, like it was today, I’ll throw an 8-to-10 inch leader, but most of the time, everybody who looks at me thinks I don’t know what I’m doing. They think I’m stupid. That leader seems way too short.”
Based on area axioms, it certainly does. A short sac-a-lait leader in south Louisiana is one that drops the lure two feet below the water’s surface, but that’s like a mile for Harper. He starts every day working the extreme shallows, and then pulls out only when the fish tell him it’s time to do so.
When?
“Normally, the morning is best, but a lot of times, if you have overcast skies, you can catch them all day,” Harper said. “Once that sun gets up and starts baking, around 9:30 usually on a bluebird day, they’ll shut off, or slow down at least.
“The fishing definitely heats back up about two hours before dark. In the middle of the day, when the sun is out, you’ll notice the bite on shore starts slacking off, and you’ll start catching a few on the deeper brush that’s about 10 feet off the bank,” he said. “They just pull off, and that’s where they hang out until the afternoon, and then they’ll push back up the last couple of hours of the day.”
When that happens, Harper pulls his weighted cigar float down to just a few inches above his micro-jig.
“I like a 1/32-ounce jighead because of how short my leader is,” he said. “I don’t want it to just plummet past the fish. I want to give them a little more time to see it fluttering.
“Usually, my color choice is blue/white. That’s my go-to, but if I’m not fishing that, it’s black/chartreuse. I tend to like to throw a curly tail because I feel like that tail flutters while it’s just sitting there.”
Harper fishes it all on 6-pound-test that’s spooled on a 1000 Sedona reel teamed with a 6-foot, 6-inch Mr. Crappie rod.
“I’m pretty cheap when it comes to crappie fishing,” he said.
Where?
This time of year, Harper likes to target the fish in residential canals.
“I normally focus on the dead-end canals, but not necessarily at the end of the canal,” he said after a Tuesday morning trip. “Every day changes, which I think has something to do with the water height. Today, they were mainly hanging out on the cypress trees because the water was high and (the trees) were flooded. The fish were hanging right on them. When the water’s out, there’s not as much water on the cypress trees. That’s when you tend to catch them more on sticks and laydowns.
“I’ve put out a lot of brush piles over the years, and on days like today with that high water, it really helps. Stuff you can’t see, I know it’s there,” he said.
The fish are so thick in those canals this time of year because they like the still waters for spawning.
Why?
“Every female has eggs right now,” Harper said. “This time of year, one thing I’ve always noticed is that when I pull two fish out of one spot, the first is usually the male, and the female will be behind him, but if you catch a spot like that, and you come back to it 10 or 15 minutes later, there will be another couple fish sitting in that same exact spot. You can just keep coming back and hitting those areas over and over again.
“When I fish, it takes me about two or three hours to hit the areas I like to hit, and then I just start over. You remember where you caught fish, and more than half of those spots will have fish back on them.”
That’s why the fish are so irresistible to Harper this time of year. He’s not one of those diehards who fish sac-a-lait throughout the lean summer and winter months.
“I’m usually just a spawn guy,” he said. “I’m a diehard (speckled) trout fisherman, but when the crappie come up shallow, it’s so cheap and so easy to get to them, I put down my trout rods for a few weeks.”
The region is in the heart of that run now, but it should last a while longer, Harper said.
“The best bite is right now until mid to late March, and then you’ll see them slowly decline,” he said. “I’ll go from catching 30 to catching eight. Usually at that point, all you’re catching are smaller males. Your big females have already moved out at that point. The earliest part of the run is when you catch your biggest fish.”