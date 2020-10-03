Here’s hoping our dramatic weather change has lifted your spirits from the depths of COVID-19, public outrage and outright criminal behavior among some in our society and the unprecedented political turmoil of this election year.
It’s not all that often when archery-for-deer and squirrel seasons open with cool morning temperatures — but it did.
Now, with the sun dropping into the southern sky, it appears freshwater and marsh fishing is much better — there’s action in several basins — than it was this time last year.
Even better for Baton Rouge area fishermen is Saturday’s Geaux Fish, the annual one-day, BREC-sponsored event has been extended from a one-day opportunity to a chance to catch a fish and win a prize through Oct. 31.
BREC has stocked catfish in ponds at Howell, Perkins Road and Palomino parks where 14 specially tagged catfish are among the stockings.
Yes, there will be COVID restrictions.
Here’s how it works: If you catch a tagged fish you must take a photo of the fish and a photo of the tag, then submit the photos to this BREC email: conservation@brec.org. You can win only once.
A second level, another contest, has been added this year: BREC wants to see families enjoying their time at these ponds, so, whether or not you catch a fish, families can send a photo to the same email address by Nov. 15.
If you need more, contact Kenneth LeCroy: conservation@brec.org.
Joe Macaluso