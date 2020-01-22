Brady Talbot shows off two of the bass he caught in a five-bass, 15.7-pound total to win the 11-14 year-old age group and overall top catch in Saturday's Junior Southwest Bassmasters 2020 opener from Bob's Bayou Black Marina in Gibson. Talbot also had the day's big bass, a 4.49-pounder, among the 30 young anglers and 30 adult 'guides.'