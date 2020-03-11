A special feature in the annual Anglers Against Autism bass tournament is that organizer 'Moonie' Bergeron offers a $300 prize for any angler weighing in a bass weighing exactly three pounds. Brooks Webre, right, hit that mark with fishing partner Cory Champagne in Saturday's ninth annual event. Webre and Champagne finished 13th in the field of 95 boats with a five-bass, 14.12-pound total.