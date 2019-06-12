Venice is changing, and that’s manifested in a way Ron Price hasn’t considered until it was pointed out to him by Venice Marina owner Bill Butler.
“What’s really amazing is that the marinas go underwater at high tide now,” Price said. “I thought about it, and these rivers aren’t THAT much higher than high rivers of the past. But Bill said all the passes are silting in down here, and the water can’t get out. I had never really thought about it that much, but I think he’s probably right.
“You go to Venice Marina now at high tide, and you can’t go anywhere without wading through water,” Price said. “They’re going to have to raise the docks.”