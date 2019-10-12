High school champs

Hanson Chaney, left, and Luke Ferachi hold four of their five fish — tournament director Eugene Hoover, right, is hold their fifth bass — that gave the Walker High students first place in the Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation High School qualifying tournament held last weekend on Lake Henderson. The photo run on Thursday's Advocate Outdoors page was of Junior Bassmasters winners Collin Duval and James Fuhrer. The Chaney-Ferachi team weighed in 12.72 pounds to stand tall in the 170-team field in the qualifier to send them to next year's Louisiana State High School Championship set for Toledo Bend. Advocate Outdoors regrets the error.