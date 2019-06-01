Bid applications for alligator hunts on some Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ wildlife management areas and Corps of Engineers for the 2019-2021 alligator harvest seasons have a 10 a.m., June 21 deadline.
Send completed applications to: LDWF Lafayette Field Office, 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette, LA 70506.
Bids are open for the Grassy Lake, Spring Bayou, Pomme de Terre, Attakapas, Sherburne (including Corps lands), Dewey Wills, Manchac, Pearl River, Joyce, Maurepas Swamp, Atchafalaya Delta, Pointe-aux-Chenes, Salvador, Pass-a-Loutre and St. Tammany WMAs and the Corps’ Indian Bayou area.
Just last week, the LDWF added False River and Corney Lake to the 2019 alligator lottery harvests list of the 27 public lakes, 19 WMAs and Indian Bayou ACE). Applications for the lottery “harvests” are due July 5.
Rules and regulations are posted on the LDWF’s website: wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting/lottery-hunts. Or you can ask for an application by calling (225) 765-2346.
Joe Macaluso