The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced Saturday that the state recreational red snapper season will close at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
Preliminary estimates from the LA Creel survey indicate that the state’s quota of 743,000 pounds of red snapper for the private sector of the recreational fishery is projected to be harvested by Sunday. The Secretary of the Department has the authority to re-open the recreational season, if finalized landings data indicate such harvest would be within the quota allowed under the Federal Exempted Fishing Permit.
This year, state and federal seasons are running concurrently because federal fisheries managers approved LDWF’s application for an Exempted Fishing Permit (EFP) to manage the private recreational snapper season in state and federal waters in 2018 and 2019. Under the EFP, participating anglers are allowed to fish red snapper in the state territorial seas and adjoining federal waters, from shore to 200 nautical miles.