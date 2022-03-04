GREENVILLE, S.C. — Gonzales veteran touring pro angler Greg Hackney is in third place after the first day of the three-day Bassmaster Classic on Lake Hartwell in western South Carolina.
Hackney brought in a five-bass limit weighing 18 pounds, 9 ounces to trail leader and hometown favorite Bryan New's 20-pound catch. Alabama's Kyle Wheeler is second with 18-13. New is from Saluda, South Carolina.
Three other Louisiana anglers are in the field: New Iberia's Caleb Sumrall is 25th with a 14-11 catch, Bossier City's Nick LeBrun is 33rd at 13-12, and Tyler Rivet of Raceland is 50th at 9-8.
Only the top 25 in the 55-angler field advance to Sunday's final where the winner will take home $300,000.
Fox Sports will air the Classic from 7-11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, and daily weigh-ins are available on the BASS website: bassmaster.com.