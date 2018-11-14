B.A.S.S. Nation
FLORENCE, Ala. — Saturday’s final top 10 from the three-day 2018 Academy Sports + Outdoors B.A.S.S. Nation Championship held on Pickwick Lake with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total catch weight in pounds and ounces and cash/prize winnings. Also other Louisiana angler. Only the top 10 anglers from 63-angler Boater Division. None from the 63-angler Nonboater Division advanced after Friday’s second round.
Top 10: 1, Randy Pierson, Oakdale, California (15) 55 pounds, 11 ounces, $42,595. 2, Kyle Dorsett, Odenville, Alabama (13) 51-14, $41,190. 3, Jacopo Gallelli, Firenze, Italy (15) 46-4, $34,695. 4, Joshua Miller, Roberts, Wisconsin (13) 43-8, $2,500. 5, Albert Collins, Nacogdoches, Texas (13) 43-1, $1,500.
6, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (15) 41-14, $1,000. 7, Travis Lugar, McGaheysville, Virginia (13) 39-0, $2,000. 8, Bob Bayless, Indianapolis, Indiana (13) 37-8, $500. 9, David Cavell, Prairieville (10) 36-3, $500. 10, Jeff Lugar, Cross Junction, Virginia (12) 36-1, $500.
Big Bass: Cavell, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, $250.
Other Louisiana angler: 46, Todd Newchurch, Livonia (1) 3-4 (Nonboater Division).