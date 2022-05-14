Scott Sternfels, center, said longtime friends and Ascension Catholic alumni took home a limit of speckled trout on an early May trip with Grand Isle charter guide Frank Dreher. Joining him were Wendell Falgout, left, and Mike Schexnayder, right. 'It was a good day, and our first trip since the storm (Hurricane Ida). From what we saw, it looks like it's going to be a good fishing year,' Sternfels said.