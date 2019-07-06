Real rodeo prize

It happens only about every five years when tarpon show up off the Louisiana coast for the Fourth of July holiday, and Simone Robichaux made sure she put 'tarpon' in the 71st annual Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo this year. She was fishing with Louisiana's legendary tarpon guide Lance 'Coon' Schouest, and her 149 pounds, 3-ounce silver king earned her the Outstanding Fisher award in the rodeo's Shoreline Division. Tarpon were taken throughout the July Fourth holiday weekend from the West Delta area west to the South Timbalier rigs. Baton Rouge anglers 'Spooky' and Stephanie Chenier reported catching four tarpon Friday while fishing for mangrove snapper in the South Timbalier area. The rodeo ended Saturday at Moran's Marina at Port Fourchon.