The Marine Fisheries Section of the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has scheduled meetings to provide information and gather public input on prospective restrictive regulations for taking speckled trout. The meeting schedule includes:
• Monday, Feb. 10, 5 p.m., North Branch Library, 4130 West Park Avenue, Gray.
• Wednesday, Feb. 12, 5 p.m., Joe Herring Room, LDWF state headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
• Thursday, Feb. 13, 5 p.m., Lafayette Council Chambers, 705 West University Avenue, Lafayette.
• Wednesday, Feb. 19, 5 p.m., East Bank Regional Library, 4747 West Napoleon Avenue, Metairie.
• Thursday, Feb. 20, 5 p.m., Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 Second Street, Slidell.
• Wednesday, Feb. 26, 5 p.m., Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons Street, Lake Charles.
• Thursday, Feb. 27, 5 p.m., Rapides Parish Extension Office, 300 Grady Britt Drive, Alexandria.
• Saturday, Feb. 29, 1 p.m., Lincoln Parish Library, 910 North Trenton Street, Ruston.
Joe Macaluso