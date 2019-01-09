The proposed 2019-2020 Louisiana hunting seasons from Tuesday’s Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting. Proposed seasons issued by State Wildlife Division staff then amended by LWFC. Public comments will be accepted through 9 p.m. March 2 and taken during at LWFC meetings in February and March and in a series of statewide public meetings scheduled Feb. 25-March 2. Public comment can be mailed to: Tommy Tuma, LDWF Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA 70898-9000, or email: ttuma@wlf.la.gov.
DEER
The state is divided into 10 areas for deer hunting.
Archery Seasons
Allowed to take either-sex deer except when bucks-only firearms seasons are in progress, and except Areas 5, 6 & 9. Note change for Area 7:
Areas 3, 8 & 10, Sept. 15-Jan. 15.
Area 7, Sept. 21-Jan. 15.
Areas 1, 2 & 4, Oct. 1-Jan. 31
Areas 5, 6 & 9, Oct. 1-15 (bucks only) & Oct. 16-Feb. 15 (either sex)
Gun Seasons
Either-sex take allowed except where noted:
Area 1: Primitive Weapons, Nov. 9-15 & Jan. 20-31; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Nov. 16-Dec. 6 & Jan. 6-19; with/without dogs , Dec. 7-Jan. 5.
Area 2: Primitive Weapons, Oct. 19-25 & Jan. 13-19; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Oct. 26-Dec. 3; with/without dogs, Dec. 4-Jan. 12.
Area 3: Primitive Weapons, Oct. 12-18 & Jan. 6-12; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Oct. 19-Dec. 6; with/without dogs, Dec. 7-Jan. 5.
Area 4: Primitive Weapons, Nov. 9-15 & Jan 20-31; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Nov. 16-Dec. 6 & Jan. 6-19; with/without dogs, Dec. 7-Jan. 5.
Area 5: Primitive Weapons, Nov. 9-15 (either sex), Jan. 20-31 (bucks only); Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Nov. 16-Dec. 6, bucks only except “doe” days Nov. 16-17 & Nov. 29-Dec. 1; with/without dogs, Dec. 7-Jan. 19, bucks only except “doe” days Dec. 14-15 & Dec. 21-22.
Area 6: Primitive Weapons, Nov. 9-15 & Jan. 20-31; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Nov. 16-Dec. 6; with/without dogs, Dec. 7-Jan. 19.
Area 7: Primitive Weapons, Oct. 12-18 & Dec. 30-Jan. 5; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Oct. 19-Dec. 1; with/without dogs, Dec. 2-29.
Area 8: Primitive Weapons, Oct. 12-18 & Dec. 30-Jan. 5; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Oct. 19-Dec. 6; with/without dogs, Dec. 7-29.
Area 9: Primitive Weapons, Nov. 9-15 (either sex) & Jan. 20-31 (bucks only); Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Nov. 16-Dec. 6, bucks only except “doe” days Nov. 16-17 & Nov. 29-Dec. 1; with/without dogs, Dec. 7-Jan. 19, bucks only except “doe” days Dec. 14-15 & Dec. 21-22.
Area 10: Primitive Weapons, Oct. 12-18 & Jan. 6-12; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Oct. 19-Jan. 5.
QUAIL
Statewide: Nov. 16-Feb. 28, private lands only.
RABBITS
Statewide: Oct. 5-Feb. 28, private lands only.
SQUIRRELS
Statewide: Oct. 5-Feb. 28 & May 2-24 (2020), private lands only.
TURKEY (2020)
Area A: April 4-May 3. Area B: April 4-26. Area C: April 4-19. Youth/Physically Challenged weekend: March 28-29.
MIGRATORY BIRDS & WATERFOWL
DOVES
South Zone: Sept. 7-15, Oct. 12-Nov. 17 & Dec. 19-Jan. 31. North Zone: Sept. 7-29, Oct. 12-Nov. 17 & Dec. 28-Jan. 26.
SPECIAL TEAL SEASON
Statewide: Sept. 14-29.
DUCKS, MERGANSERS & COOTS
Coastal Zone: Nov. 9-Dec. 8, Dec. 21-Jan. 19, special youth days Nov. 2-3.
West Zone: Nov. 16-Dec. 8, Dec. 21-Jan. 26, special youth days Nov. 9 & Feb. 1.
East Zone: Nov. 23-Dec. 8, Dec. 14-Jan. 26, special youth days Nov. 16 & Feb. 1
While the daily limit remains 6 with other special limitations on certain species, but the daily limit on pintails will be decreased from 2 to 1. The daily limit on mergansers remains 5 and 15 on coots.
GEESE
Includes “light” geese (blue, snow & Ross' geese) and “whitefronted” geese (specklebellies)
Statewide: Nov. 2-Dec. 8 & Dec. 21-Feb. 9 (north & south zones).
CANADA GEESE
Statewide: Nov. 2-Dec. 8 & Dec. 21-Jan. 31. Closed in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
CONSERVATION ORDER: Dec. 9-20 & Feb. 10-March 9, statewide. Limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
RAILS/GALLINULES:
Statewide: Sept. 14-29 & Nov. 9-Jan. 1.
SNIPE
Statewide: Nov. 2-Dec. 8 & Dec. 21-Feb. 28.
WOODCOCK
Statewide: Dec. 18-Jan. 31.