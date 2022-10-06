After near 90 minutes of outlines and public comment during Thursday’s meeting, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission voted to post a notice to limit coastal fishermen to 15 speckled trout per day and a 13½-inch minimum size for “keeper” trout.
The notice carries a further 60-day public-comment period, then legislative review by the State Senate and House Natural Resources committees before the commission can ratify any new regulations. Ratification could come as early as the commission’s Jan. 5 meeting.
The move, if approved, lowers the current 25-trout daily creel limit and increases the 12-inch minimum size.