Four young, happy fishermen

These four youngsters, from left, Nicholas England, 11, of Alexandria; Pierce Boy, 12, of Lafayette; Taylor Hancock, 8, of Picayune, Miss.; and, Kabeb Aucoin, 10, of New Iberia took home new 14-foot bateaus rigged with Mercury outboards after catching either a speckled trout or a flounder measuring at least 14 inches long in the 2019 CCA Louisiana's Statewide Tournament and Anglers Rodeo — the S.T.A.R The young anglers had their names drawn from entries weighed in four areas along the Louisiana coast from the Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. They picked up their boats at Thursday's banquet held at Live Oak Arabians in Baton Rouge and were among two dozen winners from the summer-long event.