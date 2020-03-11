Anglers Against Autism
GONZALES — Saturday’s top 15 teams in the ninth-annual Anglers Against Autism bass tournament (weigh-in Lamar Dixon Expo Center) held from Doiron’s Landing with anglers, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit) and total catch weight in pounds. Also the top three big bass:
Top 15: 1, Blake Sylvester-Mark Sylvester (5) 17.94 pounds. 2, Jacob Pourciau-Dustin Tucker (5) 17.2. 3, Brent Bonadona- Craig Walker (5) 16.42. 4, Alex Heintze-Gil Heintze (5) 15.92. 5, Jamie Laiche-Charles LeBlanc (5) 15.6.
6, Mike Pule-Ryan Kemp (5) 15.32. 7, Neal Normand-Bubba Rossi (5) 15.22. 8, Jake Borne-Eduardo Dupuis (5) 15.18. 9, Blake Marionneaux-Jerome Richard (5) 14.9. 10, Bryan Bergeron-Heath Pinell (5) 14.8.
11, Jared Watson-Cory Scallan (5) 14.64. 12, Chase Martinez-Robert Martinez (5) 14.2. 13, Brooks Webre-Cory Champagne (5) 14.12. 14, Cody Carmena-Joseph Martin (5) 13.78. 15, Eric Weaver-Shane Grimmett (5) 13.68.
Big Bass: 1, Darren Anders-Ty Gautreau, 5.3 pounds. 2, Jacob Pourciau-Dustin Tucker, 5.04. 3, Adam Marceaux-Kevin Hebert, 4.64.
Bassmaster Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–Sunday’s final standings from the three-day 50th Bassmaster Classic held on Lake Guntersville with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed (five-bass daily limit), total catch weight in pounds and ounces, and winnings. Only the top 25 after Saturday’s second round competed on the final day. Anglers finishing 26th and higher received $10,000 each.
1, Hank Cherry Jr., Lincolnton, North Carolina (15) 65 pounds, 5 ounces, $300,000. 2, Todd Auten, Lake Wylie, South Carolina (15) 58-10, $52,500. 3, Stetson Blaylock, Benton, Arkansas (15) 58-1, $40,000. 4, Seth Feider, New Market, Minnesota (15) 54-0, $30,000. 5, Micah Frazier, Newnan, Georgia (15) 54-0, $25,000.
6, John Crews Jr., Salem, Virginia (15) 53-13, $22,000. 7, Brandon Lester, Fayetteville, Tennessee (15) 53-9, $21,500. 8, Lee Livesay, Gladewater, Texas (15) 52-12, $21,000. 9, Brandon Card, Knoxville, Tennessee (15) 50-4, $20,500. 10, Matt Herren, Ashville, Alabama (15) 49-5, $20,000.
11, Jason Williamson, Wagener, South Carolina (15) 48-14, $15,000. 12, Skylar Hamilton, Dandridge, Tennessee (14) 48-2, $15,000. 13, David Mullins, Mt. Carmel, Tennessee (14) 48-0, $15,000. 14, Keith Combs, Huntington, Texas (13) 45-15, $15,000. 15, Luke Palmer, Coalgate, Oklahoma (15) 45-2, $15,000.
16, Chris Zaldain, Fort Worth, Texas (15) 44-11, $13,000. 17, Bill Lowen, Brookville, Indiana (13) 44-10, $13,000. 18, Clent Davis, Montevallo, Alabama (13) 44-9, $13,000. 19, Caleb Kuphall, Mukwonago, Wisconsin (14) 44-6, $13,000. 20, Grae Buck, Green Lane, Pennsylvania (11) 44-1, $13,000.
21, John Cox, Debary, Florida (14) 44-0, $13,000. 22, Drew Cook, Midway, Florida (15) 42-15, $13,000. 23, Greg DiPalma, Millville, New Jersey (11) 34-9, $13,000. 24, Cody Huff, Ava, Missouri (11) 33-6, $13,000. 25, Hunter Shryock, Newcomerstown, Ohio (9) 27-13, $13,000.
26, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (8) 25-10. 27, Bob Downey, Hudson, Wisconsin (9) 24-11. 28, Shane LeHew, Catawba, North Carolina (10) 24-4. 29, Drew Benton, Blakely, Georgia (8) 23-10. 30, Jake Whitaker, Fairview, North Carolina (7) 23-3.
31, Jeff Gustafson, Keewatin, Ontario, Canada (7) 22-3. 32, Patrick Walters, Summerville, South Carolina (10) 22-3. 33, Brian Snowden, Reeds Spring, Missouri (8) 21-13. 34, Chris Johnston, Peterborough, Ontario, Canada (9) 21-9. 35, Darold Gleason, Many (7) 21-3.
36, Jamie Hartman, Newport, New York (9) 21-2. 37, Whitney Stephens, Waverly, Ohio (7) 20-1. 38, Josh Busby, Rogersville, Missouri (6) 19-13. 39, Cliff Prince, Palatka, Florida (6) 18-5. 40, Brock Mosley, Collinsville, Mississippi (6) 17-5.
41, Taylor Smith, Spokane Valley, Washington (7) 16-9. 42, Clifford Pirch, Payson, Arizona (6) 16-8. 43, Matt Arey, Shelby, North Carolina (6) 16-5. 44, Ray Hanselman Jr., Del Rio, Texas (7) 15-0. 45, Mark Menendez, Paducah, Kentucky (5) 14-15.
46, Scott Canterbury, Odenville, Alabama (5) 14-2. 47, Cory Johnston, Cavan, Canada (6) 13-9. 48, Chad Pipkens, Lansing, Michigan (4) 11-13. 49, Mike Huff, Corbin, Kentucky (3) 7-13. 50, Brandon Cobb, Greenwood, South Carolina (3) 7-9. 51, Cody Hollen, Beaverton, Oregon (2) 5-5. 52, Paul Mueller, Naugatuck, Connecticut (2) 4-15. 53, Cam Sterritt, Newfields, New Hampshire, 0.
Berkley Big Bass: Auten, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, $2,500.