Go south, young man

Jeff Bruhl hauls in a 2-pound largemouth from a cane-lined run on the east side of the Mississippi River south of Venice, the last stop on the road in Plaquemines Parish. With the river falling to its lowest point in more than nine months, freshwater fishermen are taking advantage of bass moving from ponds and feeding along the stands of cane. Bruhl flipped a 'creature' bait next to the canes to catch this largemouth bass and caught and landed several more on a trip Thursday afternoon.