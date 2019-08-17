Duck hunters between ages 10-17 have until Sept. 12 to apply for youth waterfowl lottery hunts set Nov. 2-3 on the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area in Vermilion Parish.
These are fee-free opportunities, but state Wildlife and Fisheries managers said all applicants must have a certificate “showing they have satisfactorily completed an LDWF approved hunter education course.”
Young hunters selected in the lottery drawing will select a parent or guardian to accompany them on the hunt, but the young hunter is the only person in the blind allowed to have, and use, a shotgun.
Applications are available at all LDWF field offices, or by downloading from the agency’s website: wlf.louisiana.gov/refuge/lottery-applications.
Completed applications can be delivered Room 418 at LDWF headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive in Baton Rouge, or by mail:
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
Attention: White Lake Youth Waterfowl Hunt
2000 Quail Drive, Room 418
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
For details, call Wayne Sweeney at (337) 536-9400, Ext. 1, or email: wsweeney@wlf.la.gov.
Boat registrations
It appears the LDWF has a backlog of boat registrations, and undersecretary Bryan McClinton said he and his staff are working extra hours to “ensure transactions are processed as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
Enforcement Division agents know about the backlog, and, according to the LDWF, agents “will work with boaters who have not received their registration documents.”