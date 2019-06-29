File photo

How much fun did young Alayna Lefort have at 2016's 68th-annual Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo? Lots when she playfully showed how big J.J. Tabor's Warsaw Grouper was when it came to the rodeo's Moran's Marina weighstation. Tabor, a Baton Rouge physican and rodeo veterans, established a new state record for this species when he landed a 383.13-pound Warsaw later than summer in the Grand Isle Rodeo.