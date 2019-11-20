Wyatt Ensminger shows off his two heaviest bass from his five-bass limit weighing 13.1 poundS to win the 15-18 year-old age group in Saturday's Junior Southwest Bassmasters final 2019 tournament held from Doiron's Landing. An accomplished junior angler, the 2017 state high school champion and two-time national high school championship qualifier is graduating from high school and will become a member of the 2020 Southeastern Louisiana University bass fishing team. After fishing with the club for the past six years, this tournament was his last in the club.