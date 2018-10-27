Wow! How time flies, and young waterfowl hunters are hoping ducks are flying, too.
Next weekend’s youth-only duck hunts aren’t for everyone across the state: there’s a Saturday-only hunt in the West Waterfowl Zone, and Saturday-Sunday opportunity for youngsters in the Coastal Zone.
The same Saturday-only chance for the East Waterfowl Zone comes up Nov. 10, so check on Page 57 of the 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for boundaries for these zones.
Federal regulations allow states two days for youth-only hunts, and a handful of years ago, the state Wildlife and Fisheries Commission opted to split these days in the East and West zones, while retaining the two-day preseason youth hunt in the Coastal Zone. The last of these days for the West and East zones are Jan. 26 and Feb. 2.
You should know
These special waterfowl seasons are open to 17-and-younger only.
Note there are some national wildlife refuges with more restrictive age regulations.
For instance, while the state regs demand the young hunter “must be accompanied by one adult 18 or older, Bayou Sauvage NWR requires an adult 21 or older.
The best advice is to find the federal area you want to hunt and go to its website for particular rules and regulations, including hunting hours. And, special no-fee permits are required to hunt all state and federal areas.
Reading up on the regs now is a good way to be prepared for the regular-season openers following later in November.
Other general rules include:
- Young hunters must have a hunter safety certificate or “proof of successful completion of a hunter safety course, but if the youth is 15 or younger, then the adult with hunter safety certificate or current hunting license, this requirement is waived;
- The adult cannot have a firearm, and must maintain visual and voice contact during the hunt;
- Must have federal waterfowl stamp if 16 or older, and must have a current, no-fee harvest information permit (HIP) certification’
- This special season is open for ducks, geese, mergansers, rails, gallinules and coots (poule d’eau).
- Make sure to know the individual species limits within the six-ducks-per-day limit.
The outlook
State Waterfowl Study leader Larry Reynolds said his current mission is flying over marsh terraced sites to find numbers of waterfowl on 25 sites compared to areas with no terrace projects.
“Two weeks ago on our first terrace surveys — and we have them from Texas to south of New Orleans — I didn’t count a duck,” Reynolds said Thursday. “When we’re able to get our Friday, I fully expect to see lots of ducks.
“This is the time of year when we get those “they’ve arrived” reports,” he said. “And beginning late last week, we got reports of good numbers of ducks at Pecan Island, from Bayou Black and couple lakes around Bourg … good numbers of gadwalls, ring necks, shovelers and the bluewing teal that came down last month and in early October.
“Got a call from the Venice area about a good bunch of ducks showing up there, too, and it means the first push of birds has made it here.”
Reynolds said a waterfowl biologist friend was in North Dakota to study white-fronted geese and couldn’t get out four of the six study days because of heavy snowfall.
“This freakish-early snow in Saskatchewan and the Dakotas has helped push birds down, but our team will fly our November survey after the youth weekend, and by then we should have a better handle on estimates,” Reynolds said, adding, “but young hunters, depending on where they are, should have a good chance to see and hunt birds on their special days.”
More on Hermitage
Following his Thursday story on Lake Hermitage, Masson noted the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association lists a 12.38-pound speckled trout entered by Leon Mattes in 1950 as the largest-ever brought to scales in the Bayou State. Mattes reported the fish was caught in Lake Hermitage.
“Anglers who go there in the near future shouldn’t expect to catch anything even approaching that size,” Masson said.
“The fish crowding the lake and its surrounding marshes right now are schoolies,” Bayou Log Cabins launch owner Clay Boudreaux said. ““You’re going to catch some throwbacks, no doubt about it, but most of the fish are solid keepers that don’t need to be measured.”
Dat’s a big fish
The International Game Fish Association reported approving a black crappie – OK, a sac-a-lait – taken May 15 by Lionel Ferguson near his home in Philadelphia, Tennessee for a new all-tackle world record.
Ferguson’s fish weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces. He caught it on 6-pound test line and became a Tennessee record before the IGFA certification.