If you’ve never taken your family, or shepherded any group of youngsters to an event, and haven't to a Step Outside Day, then plan on doing it Saturday.
The 15th annual Step Outside Day will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. near Big Alabama Bayou near the Sherburne Wildlife Management Area’s headquarters.
The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries event is a fee-free opportunity to engage youngsters — oldsters, too — in a variety of outdoors activities, just don’t tell the kids it’s educational, because Saturday’s supposed to be an off-school day, but they’ll learn lots about Louisiana’s out-of-doors.
Try these activities: fishing, archery, canoeing, rides in pontoon boat, target and trap shooting, and duck and turkey calling instructions.
Youngsters can build a bluebird house to take home along with getting the lowdown on wildlife exhibits, different fish species and learning about safety on the water. They can even get in on drawings for attendance prizes.
All equipment will be there and refreshments and lunch will be provided as well as drawings for door prizes. Just a note, alcoholic beverages are not allowed on the WMA.
Need directions? The WMA’s headquarters address is 1132 Sherburne Road near Lottie.
From U.S. 190, take the Sherburne exit to La. 975 — it’s before you get to the Atchafalaya bridge at Krotz Springs — then drive south for about three miles. Then go about three miles.
From Interstate 10, exit at Whiskey Bay, then drive north about 13 miles on La. 975.
The Step Outside grounds will be on the east side of the Atchafalaya guide levee.
Need more info? Call (337) 262-2080.
Pearl River closure
Earlier this week, the LDWF issued an advisory about closing old U.S. 11 on the northern end of the Pearl River WMA in St. Tammany Parish.
Flooding is the issue, and the closure involves the Pearl River Honey Island Shooting Range.
The LDWF advisory stated, “This closure is deemed necessary to ensure safety and prevent road damage. Once the water recedes, LDWF will inspect, repair and reopen the area once it is determined it is safe for travel.”
Archery champs
Teams from Haughton High School along with Benton’s Middle and Elementary schools won titles in this year’s Archery in Louisiana Schools state tournament held at the Shreveport Convention Center.
The event had 50 schools and nearly 1,100 students competing for $20,500 in scholarships, prizes and awards and a chance to advance to the National Archery in Schools Program tournament set next month in Louisville, Kentucky.
Haughton High and the two Benton schools won both the Bullseye and 3D divisions, while Benton High’s Aiden Haire had the top Bullseye score with a 294 out of a possible 300. Benton Middle School’s Cassidy Walters was the top girls archer with a 292 score.
The top 10 boys and girls in each division received an automatic berth to the NASP National Tournament.
For more information about this program, call state coordinator Chad Moore at (318) 230-4352. Email: cmoore@wlf.la.gov.