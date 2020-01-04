The sun didn’t have a chance to set Friday before reported effects of nearly 40 hours of rain on south Louisiana, and with rain in the forecast five of the next eight days, water, especially muddy water, will be a problem.
Guys calling in from all Florida Parishes rivers said muddy water was rolling past camps by early Friday afternoon, and the same news came from every spot in the Verret Basin from near White Castle south to Stephensville.
Worse-yet news awaits the folks who like to fish the Pearl River. Heavy rains from Jackson, Mississippi, south will move into the Pearl River and flush through the system for the next two weeks, and, with more rain coming, it might be February before this expanse is fishable.
And with cloud cover the rule for most of this week, there’s little chance any clear-water areas will have much of a chance to warm.
Shrimp closure
Increasing numbers of small white shrimp in test trawls forced Wildlife and Fisheries staff to close, beginning sunset Monday, the outside shrimp season from Caillou Boca west to the western shoreline of Freshwater Bayou Canal.
This closure means the only waters open to shrimping include southern waters in Pontchartrain Basin, open waters in Breton and Chandeleur sounds and waters west of Freshwater Bayou Canal to the Louisiana-Texas line.
Eagle Lake crappie
Ever been to Eagle Lake? It’s a beautiful place to fish. It’s on the Louisiana-Mississippi line (Madison Parish), and, in an agreement with Mississippi Wildlife folks, the LDWF announced the daily creel for crappie (sac-a-lait) is 30 with an 11-inch minimum total length limit.
Don’t do this
A Wildlife and Fisheries agent was patrolling Lake Road in Lacombe the day after Christmas when he spotted 66-year-old Housiang Lin, of Metairie, using a cast net off the bayou’s bank. So, he stopped, and found Lin with 26 bass and 10 perch.
The LDWF report indicated the “agent determined that all the fish were taken with the cast net,” seized the fish, and wrote a ticket for over the limit of 10 bass per day, and illegally taking game fish — because you’re not allowed to use a net to catch bass and bream, or any other game fish.
Besides fines, Lin faces $358 for the replacement value of the allegedly illegally taken fish.