Louisiana’s departments of Wildlife and Fisheries and Veterans Affairs are teaming with CCA Louisiana to offer a special red snapper-catching opportunity for wounded and disabled military veterans.
It’s the second year for the program. In 2018, the state had nearly 5,000 pounds remaining in its allowed catch and offered the limited-entry program to these veterans.
Private recreational fishermen have two more red snapper weekends ahead — Oct. 18-20 and Oct. 25-27 — and can fish out to 200 miles — state and federal waters.
This special permits-only program only will allow veterans to fish in state waters out to nine miles to take some of the remaining 49,315 pounds in this year’s quota through Dec. 31, or until the quota of slightly more than 816,000 pounds is reached.
Veterans need to apply, and anyone wishing to offer a boat can contact email Collette Foret with Wounded War Heroes:info@woundedwarheroes.org. Foret asks the “Red Snapper” be typed into the email’s subject line.
Strandings
Federal managers have set up two new phone numbers to report sea turtle and marine mammal strandings in our state.
For sea turtle strandings, call 1-844-SEA-TRTL (844) 732-8785), then hit Option 4, then Option 4 for Louisiana.
To report marine mammal strandings, call (877) 942-5343 .
Your report can be more complete by taking photos and noting GPS location, and callers should be prepared to furnish name, phone number, date, location of the stranding and condition of the animal.