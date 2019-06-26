Bassmaster Elite
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Monday’s final top 10 from the four-day Bassmaster Elite Series first 2019 event held on Lake Guntersville with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed (five-bass daily limit), total catch weight in pounds and ounces and winnings. Also big bass and other Louisiana anglers in the 74-angler field. Only the top 35 advanced to the third round and only the top 10 advanced to the final round. Ties broken by heaviest single-day catch:
Top 10: 1, Jamie Hartman, Newport, New York (20) 79 pounds, 10 ounces, $100,000. 2, Chris Zaldain, Fort Worth, Texas (20) 79-4, $25,000. 3, Matt Arey, Shelby, North Carolina (20) 79-4, $20,000. 4, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (20) 77-10, $15,000. 5, Matt Herren, Ashville, Alabama (20) 77-7, $15,000.
6, Chad Pipkens, Lansing, Michigan (20) 76-10, $15,000. 7, Lee Livesay, Gladewater, Texas (20) 72-11, $15,000. 8, Hank Cherry Jr., Lincolnton, North Carolina (20) 72-3, $15,000. 9, Brandon Lester, Fayetteville, Tennessee (20) 72-0, $15,000. 10, Kelley Jaye, Dadeville, Alabama (20) 71-5, $15,000.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Bernie Schultz, Gainesville, Florida, 7-0, $1,500.
Other Louisiana anglers: 15, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (15) 51-13, $10,000. 17, Robbie Latuso, Gonzales (15) 51-1, $10,000. 35, Quentin Cappo, Prairieville (14) 38-12, $7,500.
48, Derek Hudnall, Baton Rouge (10) 29-2, $2,500. 59, Brett Preuett, Monroe (9) 25-10, $2,500. 74, Tyler Carriere, Youngsville (6) 12-13, $2,500.