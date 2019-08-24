State Wildlife and Fisheries managers have set a Sept. 20 close-of-business deadline for 2019-2020 lottery waterfowl hunts in the marshes and rice fields on the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area in Vermilion Parish.
The dates include:
- Marsh hunts (two hunters): Nov. 12, 14, 16, 21, 23, 27, 30; Dec. 1, 3, 23, 28,29; and, Jan. 9, 16.
- Rice field hunts (three hunters): Nov. 9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17, 20, 23, 24, 26, 30; Dec. 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 21, 22, 28, 29, 31; and, Jan. 2, 4, 5, 7, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19.
To apply, you must be 18 or older. Applications are available from LDWF field offices or printed from LDWF's website: www.wlf.louisiana.gov/refuge/lottery-applications.
Each application (one application for each date requested) must include $5 check or money order payable to LDWF.
You can deliver applications to Room 418, LDWF headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge or mail to: LDWF, Room 418, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 with a notation of “Attention: White Lake Marsh Lottery Hunt” or “Attention: White Lake Rice Field Lottery Hunt.”
If selected in the lottery, there will be an additional $225 fee for the three-hunter, rice-field hunts, and $350 for the two-hunter marsh hunts.
For details, call Wayne Sweeney at (337) 536-9400, Ext. 1, or email: wsweeney@wlf.la.gov.
Joe Macaluso