For younger south Louisiana fishers, mentioning Bob Scearce mans you’re likely to have to ask us old gray-headed folks about the man who wrote about fishing for 50 years in The Advocate and his 15-minute Friday night TV program.
Back then, fishermen read newspapers to find the fishing hot spots. But Scearce was one step ahead of the field. He had what he called the “trout telegraph,” a network of folks spread from Grand Isle west to Cocodrie who’d spend the money — yes, it cost a few bucks to call long-distance (another old folks term) — to let Scearce know whether to come to the coast to use his favorite Dixie Siren (a long-ago forgotten lure) to tangle with speckled trout.
Yeah, Scearce liked to catch sac-a-lait and bluegill, and he joined with old-timers like jiggin’ specialist J.B. Salter and poppin’-bug man Tony Accardo at Old River or Lake Verret, or wherever the panfish were biting. But trout were his favorite. And we can stop here to say a prayer for these three dear departed Baton Rouge-area fishing icons.
Today, everyone has a “trout telegraph,” and they carry it in their pockets. The cell phone has replaced the key (an old telegraph term), and there are few secrets about secret places.
Fact is, trout are biting and they like live shrimp. Sunlight has warmed our coastal waters, and despite high Mississippi and Atchafalaya rivers, it appears brown shrimp are moving in, and there are enough white shrimp around to feed the hungry specks — and a lot of other species, too, like drum, sheepshead, redfish, gar and the irrepressible hardhead catfish.
And it appears bait shops have live shrimp.
Please be careful. Now’s not the time to ignore the warnings. Put your bucket down. Stand away and let the worker fill your bait bucket. Keep your distance. There’s enough coronavirus around, so, fishermen, don’t get so caught up in what you’re trying to do to put a crimp — a big crimp — into what’s shaping up to be a full-blown, fish-catching late spring and summer.
A tip: OK, so you’re on trout and the hardheads move in. It took them a while to catch scent from live shrimp.
You can do two things: one, cast on the other side of the boat (to deeper water) and find out if the catfish moved the trout (yes, this happens), or move just 20-30 yards away (preferably the downcurrent side) and make your casts to find trout. Hardheads usually stay in one spot waiting for more of your costly live shrimp, while the trout usually move.
And the larger the shrimp, the better chance you have to catch “keeper” trout. Sheepshead will eat smaller shrimp as will the hardheads.
Shrimp opener
Wildlife and Fisheries has opened the outside waters from Calliou Boca west to the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island.
A closure
The recreational fishing season on gray triggerfish will close in state and federal waters at 12:01 a.m. May 2 and is not scheduled to reopen until March 1, 2021. The closure comes after federal fisheries projections hit the recreational sector’s annual gulfwide catch target of 217,100 pounds.
Hunting seasons
Monday is your last chance to comment on the proposed amendments made to the 2020-21 state hunting seasons and regulations via a Zoom webinar.
The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced a 10 a.m. administrative public hearing via a Zoom webinar. Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order is the reason for the webinar. For hunters, the biggest change came in changing dates for three splits in the state’s South Zone dove hunting schedule. The newly proposed South Zone dates are Sept. 5-16, Oct. 17-Nov. 29 and Dec. 19-Jan. 21.
The full proposal is on the the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/commission-action-items.
The announcement indicated the webinar’s website: https://wlf-la.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_u4-4fVsBRnO8BSwyXHY-6Q, and there might be an additional step in downloading the software needed to access the webinar.
If you want to comment via email, then send to Tommy Tuma: ttuma@wlf.la.gov.
Agents on watch
It appears some folks believe the coronavirus is keeping everyone home except themselves, and Wildlife and Fisheries’ enforcement agents continue their watch. This week's action involves red snapper and crabs.
So, the red snapper season is closed, but that didn’t stop Van John Galjour Jr. from Metairie and Bryan Bouzigard from Cut Off for allegedly showing up in Belle Pass with what agents found were nine red snapper in an ice chest. The fish were taken, then donated to a local charity, and now the two men face fines of up to $350, possible 60-day jail time and $258 in civil restitution penalties.
Then there’s Chad Pellegrin from Gray. The report stated agents received complaints someone was raiding crab traps in Terrebonne Parish and, the report read, “...observed Pellegrin’s vessel in the vicinity of several crab traps around 6 p.m. on April 10,” and found him with eight crabs, then stated Pellegrin “...admitted to taking them from a trap without permission from the owner.”
The crabs were released into the water, and now the 37-year-old man faces fines up to $950 and 120 days in jail for illegally removing crabs from crab traps.
Expensive crabs, huh?
A demain, mes amis
A second favorite fishing belief is noted on the new book, “The Angler’s Book of Favorite Fishing Quotations,” (Penguin Random House). It comes from Henry David Thoreau: “Many men go fishing all of their lives without knowing that it is not fish they are after.”