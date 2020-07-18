Carp-e diem

There's little doubt 15-year-old Jack Boxill seized the day earlier this month when he hooked and landed this massive carp from a pond near his home off Nicholson Drive in Baton Rouge. The giant weighed out at 36.9 pounds, Jack's mom, Jennifer said, and was a surprise since the young angler usually catches catfish and small bass from the pond. His catch does not qualify for the State Top 10 Fish Records List because it was taken from private waters. The current state record carp was caught by James Rodgers Jr. in 1981 and weighed 35 pounds. For more on the state fish records go to the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association website: louisianaoutdoorwriters.com.