The response to last Sunday’s speckled trout story is the loudest since the feds announced a three-day red snapper season several years past, and some of the suggestions produced a change in starting times for the series of statewide public meetings.
Except for the 1 p.m. Feb. 29 meeting in Ruston, the others will begin at 6 p.m., a change from the 5 p.m. start announced earlier. The first of the now 6 p.m. meetings/public comment is set Feb. 10 at the North Branch Library in Gray.
All the venues published last Sunday remain the same except the Feb. 26 meeting in Lake Charles has been moved to the Calcasieu Parish Extension Office at 7101 Gulf Hwy.
A note about this month’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting. It’s Thursday, the usual first Thursday of the month, but you’ll have to travel to north Louisiana for this one.
The meeting is set to convene at 9:30 a.m. in the Davison Athletics Complex,1524 West Alabama Ave. in Ruston.
Top agenda items include taking public comment on proposed resident game and migratory birds/waterfowl seasons and a handful of changes in wildlife management area regulations and seasons; extending the commercial netting season on Poverty Point Reservoir; and the annual stock assessment reports on drum, sheepshead, flounder and mullet.
As usual, a live webinar broadcast of the meeting is available at this website: https://wlf-la.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6hiQchxyTG2aWNOdV5Nllg.
It’s possible this year’s recreational red snapper season will be set during the commission’s March 5 meeting in Baton Rouge. As outlined in January, the proposal is to open the season May 22 (the Friday before the Memorial Day weekend) and run Friday-through-Sunday seasons through the end of the year — with a four-day Labor Day weekend — or until this year’s quota has been reached.
The proposal left open options for the July 4th holiday, and, from here, with the Fourth falling on a Saturday, it might be a good time for an extended season, say from June 26 through July 5 to allow for family vacations to fish the open Gulf of Mexico waters during this holiday period.
If you want to get in on the speckled trout debate and/or red snapper, you can email Jason Adriance: jadriance@wlf.la.gov. The deadline for red snapper comments is Feb. 21.
Joe Macaluso