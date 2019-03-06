The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began opening the Bonnet Carre Spillway last week, but that doesn’t mean Lake Pontchartrain is the only fishing destination being impacted by Mississippi River water.
Hopedale is, too according to charter skipper Charlie Thomason, who runs a guide service out of his lodge on La. 46. River water is surging through Mardi Gras Pass and eddying up from Baptiste Collette, impacting many inside and outside water bodies in Thomason’s neck of the woods.
“I went out to Mozambique Point the other day, and it literally looks like the Mississippi River,” he said. “There are hyacinths floating everywhere, and we caught a 14-pound river cat.”
Such a wealth of cold, dingy water would seem to be a curse to anglers heading down to Thomason’s stomping grounds to fish, but, actually, he said it’s just the opposite right now. The presence of river water is making both speckled trout and redfish quite predictable, since both species are concentrated in areas with “good” water.
“The other day, I did really well in Pointe Fienne and Bay Jack, so I went back the next day, but the river water had moved in,” Thomason said. “I kept moving until I found good water, and ended up in Bottle Lagoon, where I caught a bunch of fish.”
Before Sunday’s cold front, there was a pocket of good water in an area bordered roughly by Little Lake, Lake John, the Garigue and Four Corners, Thomason said. Where that clean water will be on the backside of the blow is anyone’s guess, but Thomason said it’ll be out there somewhere.
“Probably by the weekend, things will be almost back to normal,” he predicted.
For speckled trout that means anglers should focus on funnels, Thomason said.
“The trout are transitioning right now, staging themselves in little passes that go in between lakes and bays — not really bayous, but little bottlenecks,” he said. “The fish have been holding at the mouths of those little passes.
“They’re in about five feet of water. We’ve been fishing about three feet under Versamaxx Bolts, and that’s been important because it makes it easier to go up and down in depth. We’ve been having to change depth a lot. You go to one spot, and it might be five-feet deep, and you go to another spot, and it’s only three feet. You’ve got to really manage your depth right now.”
Remarkably, in the areas he’s catching speckled trout, Thomason hasn’t seen any bait on the surface.
“The key for trout has been finding moving water, but not fishing in that hard current,” he said. “The fish are out away from those passes. I’m not fishing in the pass. I’m fishing where the water slows down. They’ve been off the shoreline about two or three boat lengths, anywhere from 60 to maybe even 100 feet off the bank.”
Under the corks, Thomason has been throwing either live shrimp or black/chartreuse Vortex Shads.
“All the darker colors are working,” he said. “You want that dark color with that chartreuse producing a triggering effect. We’re fishing the prettiest water we can find, but it’s still a little stained. I always find this time of year, those darker baits just work better. I think they offer a better silhouette. We have more overcast days than bright days, and under a dark sky or in dark water, you want a darker bait.
“The other day I tried some shrimp-cocktail Vortex Shads, and we caught fish with it, but the black is just really outfishing those lighter baits right now.”
The fish are also hitting topwater plugs, Thomason said.
“You have to use smaller topwaters,” he said. “A She Dog will catch them — don’t get me wrong — but if you downsize to a She Pup, man, that’s been working really, really well.
“The SoftDines have also been really good, when they’re worked just barely below the surface.”
Thomason said most of the speckled trout near Hopedale right now are solid 14-inchers that don’t need measuring. He’s also found pockets of fish that range from 16 to 22 inches in recent days.
Redfish action was also hitting its stride before this week’s front, Thomason said, but as with the trout, the fish have been concentrated in a specific area.
“Redfish are not out in the really big lakes and bays like Bay Lafourche or Oak River Bay,” he said. “There are some fish in there, but not like they are a little closer in. The river water is pretty bad over there, and they’re not in that stuff. I tried fishing Bay Lafourche for a while the other day, and hardly caught anything. As soon as I got out of the river water, I found them, and they were really thick.
“The majority of the redfish we’ve been finding have been in Lake Robin, Petain Lagoon and Bottle Lagoon.”
Thomason said those areas are starting to see some regrowth of submerged aquatic vegetation, but it hasn’t gotten out of control yet. So he’s been focusing his efforts in a zone 20 to 30 feet off the shoreline.
“They’re not schooled up right now,” he said. “You’ll catch two or three, move down the bank a little bit, catch three or four. It hasn’t been like you can just hit one spot and sink the boat. The fish are there; they’re just on the move.
“There’s some (undersized) reds around, but you should have no trouble catching a limit if you move. If you sit still, you’re not going to do that well.”
To catch reds, Thomason has been throwing live shrimp under hybrid Versamaxx rattling corks.