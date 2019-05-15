Baton Rouge brothers Alex Maciasz, left, and charter skipper Joey Maciasz hold the two cubera snapper destined to place in the Louisiana Top 10 Fish Records List. The cubera at left weighed 85 pounds and was caught by Luke Hodges. The one Joey Maciasz is holding weighed 100.5 pounds and came after a near 30-minute battle by Jeff Thompson to get it in the boat.