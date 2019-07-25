GRAND ISLE—Thursday's first-day leaderboard from the three-day 92nd-annual International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo with anglers, their hometowns (when available; boat name and boat captain listed in tag & release divisions) and weight of their catches in pounds and ounces. The Redfish Stringer category is the weight of five redfish measuring a minimum of 16 inches but less than 27 inches (ties broken by earliest fish weighed):
TARPON
No entries, nor in Tarpon Tag & Release
BIG GAME DIVISION
Blackfin Tuna: 1, Jonathan Scully, Berwick, 21 pounds, 10 ounces.
No entries in Blue Marlin, Dolphin, Yellowfin Tuna, Wahoo nor in Big Game Tag & Release
SHORELINE DIVISION
Amberjack: Closed season.
Barracuda: 1, Melvin Richard Jr., Metairie, 16-6.
Bluefish: 1, James Cifreo, Ventress, 1-8.
Cobia: 1, Vance Mitchell, Prairieville, 42-0.
Jack Crevalle: 1, Patricia Young, Grand Isle, 24-8. 2, Royce Rispone, Baton Rouge, 24-2. 3, Mason Cook, Plaquemine, 22-12.
King Mackerel: 1, Melvin Richard Jr., Metairie, 33-12. 2, Richard, 25-12.
Mangrove Snapper: 1, Brook Rispone, Pride, 8-14. 2, Rob Melancon, New Roads, 8-12. 3, Brandon Andrews, Youngsville, 8-12.
Red Snapper: Closed season.
Spadefish: 1, Kenny Acosta, Donaldsonville, 1-8. 2, Acosta, 1-2. 3, Acosta, 1-0.
No entries in Bonito, Grouper, Spanish Mackerel nor Tripletail.
INSIDE DIVISION
Croaker: 1, Mike LeBlanc, Prairieville, 0-6. 2, LeBlanc, 0-4.
Gafftopsail Catfish: 1, Rob Muller, Slidell, 4-0. 2, Armando Perry, Lafayette, 2-14. 3, Rachael Hebert, New Iberia, 2-6.
Black Drum: 1, Armando Perry, Lafayette, 27-10. 2, Benji Duhon, Kaplan, 27-4. 3, Henry Bauer, Harahan, 22-14.
Flounder: 1, Terrell Swain, Harvey, 1-8. 2, Swain, 1-4. 3, James Cifreo, Ventress, 1-2.
Redfish: 1, Terry White, Paradis, 35-6. 2, Joshua Villareal, Metairie, 30-4. 3. Calvin Chauvin, Destrehan, 27-10.
Redfish Stringer: 1, Jason Bouvail, Montz, 34-10. 2, Beau Blanchard, New Iberia, 32-12. 3, Andrew Bouvail, LaPlace, 25-4.
Sheepshead: 1, Wayne Campbell, Thibodaux, 4-0. 2, Johnny Coulon, Morgan City, 3-8. 3, James Cifreo, Ventress, 2-8.
Speckled Trout: 1, Jackson Chestang, Chonchula, Alabama, 4-10. 2, Jodie Aneson, Golden Meadow, 3-14. 3, Bobby Jackson, Grand Isle, 3-12.
White Trout: 1, Jared Fontenot, Baton Rouge, 2-0. 2, Henry Bauer, Harahan, 1-2.
CHILDREN’S DIVISION
Hardhead Catfish: 1, Luca Perez, Hardin, Texas, 2-8. 2, Perez, 2-2. 3, Charlotte Bergeron, 2-0.
Gafftopsail Catfish: 1, Alaina Cifreo, Ventress, 2-8. 2, Zoe Chaisson, Luling, 2-0. 3, Ethan Lusco, Raceland, 1-4.
Channel Mullet: 1, Brody Trosclair, Thibodaux, 0-10.
Flounder: 1, Zoe Chaisson, Luling, 1-2.
Redfish (less than 27 inches): 1, Wyatt Kent, Jarreau, 4-6.
Speckled Trout: 1, Alaina Cifreo, Ventress, 2-0. 2, Charlotte Bergeron, 1-8. 3, Bergeron, 1-6.
No entried in Croaker nor White Trout.