Except for waters identified at the "double-rig line" in Breton and Chandeleur sounds, the spring inshore shrimp season will close statewide at official sunset Thursday, June 30, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced Monday.
The closure is based on the agency's biologists' sampling of waters across the state's coast, and comes when increased numbers of small white shrimp show up in samples. White shrimp make up the state's fall crop of inshore shrimp. The closure allows these juvenile white shrimp to grow to marketable sizes.