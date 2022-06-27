Louisiana shrimp landings up for 2014 as local season closes

Thanks to the unseasonably chilly spring, Louisiana's inshore shrimp fleet will have to wait a couple of weeks longer to harvest brown shrimp this season. (Photo by Susan Poag, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

 NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune archive

Except for waters identified at the "double-rig line" in Breton and Chandeleur sounds, the spring inshore shrimp season will close statewide at official sunset Thursday, June 30, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced Monday.

The closure is based on the agency's biologists' sampling of waters across the state's coast, and comes when increased numbers of small white shrimp show up in samples. White shrimp make up the state's fall crop of inshore shrimp. The closure allows these juvenile white shrimp to grow to marketable sizes.