B.A.S.S. Nation Central
MANY — Friday’s final top 15 in Boater & Nonboater divisions in the three-day, eight-state B.A.S.S. Nation Central Regional tournament held on Toledo Bend with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed (five-bass daily limit/Boater; three-bass daily limit/Nonboater) and total catch weight in pounds and ounces. Also other members of the Louisiana Team anglers in the 160-angler field (80 in each division) and final team standings (after two rounds). Only the top 22 in each division advanced to the final round:
BOATER DIVISION
1, Jay Beffa, Festus, Missouri (13) 35 pounds, 12 ounces. 2, Albert Collins, Nacogdoches, Texas (15) 32-8. 3, Blake Sylvester, Plaquemine (14) 32-1. 4, Jared Miller, Norman, Oklahoma (13) 31-1. 5, Brian Jones, Conroe, Texas (12) 29-6.
6, John Soukup, Agra, Oklahoma (12) 28-12. 7, Josh Ray, Alexander, Arkansas (12) 28-11. 8, Nicholas Ault, Gravois Mills, Missouri (13) 27-13. 9, Brandon Lee, Ratcliff, Arkansas (13) 27-11. 10, Don Douglas IV, Hensley, Arkansas (11) 27-9.
11, Jeremy Anthony, Loranger (10) 23-10. 12, Brian Maloney, Osage Beach, Missouri (11) 23-6. 13, Adam Johnson, Pontiac, Missouri (10) 22-13. 14, Jesse Jordan, Stilwel, Kansas (11) 22-9. 15, Nicholas Kincaid, Coweta, Oklahoma (12) 21-12.
Other Louisiana team members: 21, Ryan Latch, Lafayette (9) 16-7. 22, Matthew Nobile, Sorrento (8) 16-5. 26, Logan Latuso, Gonzales (8) 14-12. 30, Garrett Kemp, Port Allen (6) 13-3. 37, Travis Laurent, Gonzales (4) 9-15. 38, Michael Bueche, Pierre Part (4) 9-12. 39, Ross Roper, Lutcher (4) 9-8. 47, Levi Louviere, Franklin (4) 8-1.
NONBOATER DIVISION
1, Connor Rushing, Pride (9) 21-0. 2, Trace Day, Denham Springs (9) 19-15. 3, Kyle Klein, Hutchinson, Kansas (8) 16-13. 4, Phil Clopton, Macks Creek, Missouri (4) 13-2. 5, Kirk Albrecht, Fort Collins, Colorado (6) 11-14.
6, Danny Fourr, Waterflow, New Mexico (5) 11-13. 7, Michael Johnson, Crawford, Texas (6) 11-4. 8, Curry Schaubhut Jr., Paulina (5) 10-15. 9, Peter Bruener, Douglass, Texas (5) 10-8. 10, Bert Petrie, St. Paul, Texas (5) 10-2.
11, Joe Combs, Jonesboro, Arkansas (4) 9-3. 12, Brian Choate, Conway, Arkansas (4) 8-14. 13, Lewis Decker III, McGregor, Texas (3) 8-2. 14, Logan Farrimond, Garden City, Missouri (4) 8-2. 15, James Boyett, Mountain Home, Arkansas (4) 8-1.
Other Louisiana team members: 23, Jacob Tregre, Houma (3) 6-1. 57, Mason Ferachi, Walker (1) 2-2. 58, Chuck Major, Morganza (1) 1-14. 60, Jason Campbell, Berwick (1) 1-13. 62, R.J. Leblanc, Franklin (1) 1-12. 64, Billy Ordoyne, Gonzales (1) 1-8. 67(t), Charles Leblanc, Livonia, 0.
Team standings: 1, Arkansas, 233 pounds, 11 ounces, $5,000. 2, Louisiana, 220-10, $2,500. 3, Missouri, 204-9. 4, Oklahoma, 177-11. 5, Texas, 167-11. 6, Kansas, 137-4. 7, New Mexico, 125-3. 8, Colorado, 97-15.
Bassmaster Elite
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C.–Final top 10 from the Oct. 8-11 Bassmaster Elite Series held on Santee Cooper Lakes with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed (five-bass daily limit), total catch weight in pounds and ounces and winnings. Also big bass and other Louisiana anglers in the 85-angler field. Only the top 40 advanced to the third round and only the top 10 advanced to the final round:
Top 10: 1, Brandon Palaniuk, Rathdrum, Idaho (20) 72 pounds, 2 ounces, $100,000. 2, Carl Jocumsen, Queensland, Australia (18) 64-2, $25,000. 3, Cory Johnston, Cavan, Canada (20) 61-9, $20,000. 4, Austin Felix, Eden Prairie, Minnesota (20) 60-14, $15,000. 5, Bernie Schultz, Gainesville, Florida (20) 60-5, $15,000.
6, Bill Lowen, Brookville, Indiana (20) 58-7, $15,000. 7, Destin DeMarion, Grove City, Pennsylvania (19) 57-6, $15,000. 8, David Mullins, Mt. Carmel, Tennessee (20) 56-1, $15,000. 9, Jeff Gustafson, Keewatin, Canada (16) 53-12, $15,000. 10, Derek Hudnall, Denham Springs (15) 50-6, $15,000.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Gustafson, 9-7, $1,000.
Other Louisiana anglers: 19, Brett Preuett, Monroe (15) 41-8, $10,000. 23, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (15) 38-9, $10,000. 30, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (13) 35-10, $10,000. 61, Tyler Carriere, Youngsville (7) 17-14, $2,500. 70, Robbie Latuso, Gonzales (8) 14-4, $2,500. 78, Quentin Cappo, Prairieville (6) 10-11, $2,500.