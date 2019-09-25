Senior Bass
BELLE RIVER — Friday's top 12 from the 14th Senior Bass Tournament weigh-in held at the Belle River Public Launch with number of fish weighed in parentheses (3-bass limit), total catch weight in pounds and winnings (ties broken by heaviest bass). Weigh-in deadline was noon, and anglers could fish alone or with a partner. Also Big Bass list:
Top 12: 1, Aaron Verrett-Marvin Alleman, 9.73 pounds, $540. 2, Donald Braud-Eddie Hernandez, 8.22, $444. 3, “Fuzzy” Kemp-Gerard Barrilleaux, 7.52, $416. 4, Charles Waguespack, 7.14, $390. 5, Dale Knott-Eugene Hoover, 6.97, $363. 6, Gene Pizzolato, 6.87, $326.
7, John Stepps-Glen Reid, 6.86 (2.94-pound big bass), $290. 8, Toby Poirrier-Nolan Poirrier, 6.86, $254. 9, Sherman Blanchard, 6.78, $218. 10, Bobby Templet, 6.66, $181 11, Glenn Waguespack-Timmy Templet, 6.61, $108. 12, Roger Hudnall, 6.58, $100.
Big Bass: 1, Jeff McMorris, 3.93 pounds, $220. 2, Verrett-Alleman, 3.62, $140.
Jr. SW Bassmasters
BELLE RIVER — Saturday’s age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs monthly tournament held from the Belle River Public Landing (Atchafalaya Basin). Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Wyatt Ensminger, Pride (5) 7.42 pounds. 2, Zach Henderson, Harahan (5) 5.13. 3, David Gummow, New Roads (3) 3.55. Big Bass: Ensminger, 2.22.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Luke Miller, Baton Rouge (5) 11.36. 2, Devan Perkins, Denham Springs (5) 8.71. 3, Caleb Roblin, Denham Springs (5) 8.46. Big Bass: Cade Chadwick, Robert, 4.03.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Blake LeRay, Brusly (5) 9.34. 2, Branson McMillan, Brusly (5) 5.73. 3, Jack Varnado, Denham Springs (4) 5.4. Big Bass: LeRay, 2.49.
Adult Division: 1, Matt Coye, Port Allen (5) 10.49. 2, Denny Perkins, Denham Springs (5) 10.25. 3, Tom Ensminger (5) 9.83. Big Bass: Kelly Smith, New Roads, 3.03.
Bassmaster Elite
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Sunday’s final top 10 from the four-day Bassmaster Elite Series held on Lake Tenkiller with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed (five-bass daily limit), total catch weight in pounds and ounces and winnings. Also big bass and Louisiana anglers in the 75-angler field. Only the top 35 advanced to the third round and only the top 10 advanced to the final round:
Top 10: 1, Carl Jocumsen, Queensland, Australia (19) 54 pounds, 15 ounces, $100,000. 2, Chris Zaldain, Fort Worth, Texas (20) 51-5, $25,000. 3, Cory Johnston, Cavan, Canada (20) 48-6, $20,000. 4, Brandon Card, Knoxville, Tennessee (20) 47-3, $15,000. 5, Kyle Monti, Okeechobee, Florida (17) 46-9, $15,000.
6, David Mullins, Mt Carmel, Tennessee (20) 45-10, $15,000. 7, Keith Combs, Huntington, Texas (20) 45-8, $15,000. 8, Stetson Blaylock, Benton, Arkansas (20) 42-5, $15,000. 9, Todd Auten, Lake Wylie, South Carolina (16) 38-6, $15,000. 10, Hunter Shryock, Newcomerstown, Ohio (19) 34-2, $15,000.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia, 5 pounds, 7 ounces, $1,500.
Louisiana anglers: 18, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (13) 27-13, $10,000. 21, Sumrall (13) 27-4, $7,500. 40, Derek Hudnall, Baton Rouge (10) 15-1, $5,000. 44, Quentin Cappo, Prairieville (7) 14-7, $2,500. 68, Tyler Carriere, Youngsville (5) 8-6, $2,500. 72, Robbie Latuso, Gonzales (3) 6-7, $2,500. 73, Brett Preuett, Monroe (2) 5-6, $2,500.