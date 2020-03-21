By now, if you don’t know and understand how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, then somebody has not been paying attention.
There’s not much more can be said, or written, about this serious invasion into our lives, and we can pray this week’s forecast of our first 90-degree day this year will slow the increases we’ve seen in our state in the past week.
Still, we have to stay the course of vigilance outlined in so many reports issued during the past two weeks.
Included in some of those advisories is a move to venturing outdoors, and while some of you might consider holding weekly bass tournaments a big risk, then consider that it’s possible because you can maintain distance and personal hygiene (hand sanitizers are a must on a fishing trip these days). That is, of course, unless kissing a bass will spread the virus, although that might lead to some other “something” like maybe a trip to an asylum.
Get outdoors
Turkey season is coming up, skeet and sporting clays venues are open, and licensed hunting preserves are willing to accommodate for quail hunts — and all can be done by following advisories. About the only part to monitor are the closed environs of the vehicle you’re in to and from these places.
It’s possible to maintain distance while fishing from a boat or from the bank.
If you’re taking the youngsters out to catch panfish, then this might be the time to teach them how to dig worms or to figure out how to catch minnows and small bait-sized crawfish from a ditch.
Spring is here, and if you step outside you’ll hear many more birds in our neighborhoods. There are dozens of websites with plans for birdhouses of all shapes and sizes and suited for one or more species.
Other than using power tools, this is a kids-friendly activity, and they can monitor, and identify, the birds using their houses.
There are other birding opportunities, too. While the youngsters are out, and advised against mingling, take your children into your neighborhood to check out how many different birds are moving into our springtime environs. (I’ve counted 27 in the past five days.)
On the river
While it didn’t show in last Sunday’s Kiwanis Open fishing tournament, False River is putting on a bass-fishing show.
Yeah, it was only natural that a high-pressure system would move into south Louisiana on tournament day — proving, once again, that a bluebird sky is Mother Nature’s unhittable 100 mph fastball — and overall weights were down.
As soon as the barometric pressure abated, big fish started showing up again and Ryan Mitchell brought in, and later released, a 10-pound largemouth in last Tuesday’s 6-9 p.m. weekly tournament. And Gary Krouse boated another 10-pounder Friday.
Just maintain your distance.
Good finishes
Earlier this month, the UL-Monroe team of Jacob Andrews and Taylor Kolb finished fourth (16-9 pounds) in the Abu Garcia College Fishing held on Table Rock Lake in southern Missouri and earned a spot in the 2021 FLW College Fishing National Championship.
And, Baton Rouge angler Gary Caruso came through on a tough fishing day to finish seventh in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League tournament held on Ross Barnett Reservoir in Mississippi.