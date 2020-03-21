Check out this one

Just seconds before releasing this giant largemouth into Caney Creek Lake, Hayden McKenzie shows the 9.73-pound bass he caught with Walker High School teammate Hayden Ragusa in last weekend's Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation High School qualifier on the reservoir south of Ruston. McKenzie and Ragusa placed third overall and were second to the Lutcher team of Jace Martin and Matthew Milioto. A team from Many won with a five-bass catch weighing 19.6 pounds.