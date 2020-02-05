Connor Rushing, left, teamed with Matt White for a near 15-pound catch from the Atchafalaya Spillway to win the annual Fishing for Tucker benefit bass tournament held Saturday from Doiron's Landing in Stephensville. The 17-year-old Rushing then teamed with Alex Heintze to fish there Verret Basin to win Sunday's Media Bass-South Louisiana Team bass tournament. Fishing for Tucker emcee Lyle Johnson is in the background.