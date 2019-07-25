Grand Isle 13-year-old Bobby Jackson experienced The ecstasy of catching a first-place rodeo fish when he brought this 3-pound, 12-ounce speckled trout to the Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo mid afternoon Thursday. The agony came near 15 minutes later when his prized catch was bumped into second place, and by late in the day, Jackson was in third place with two rodeo fishing left in the three-day event.